NaakMusiq pours cold water on engagement rumours

Faster than the firefighters trying to put out the flames at Parliament in Cape Town, media personality Anga "NaakMusiq" Makubalo wasted no time in addressing rumours he was engaged.

The musician and actor trended this week on social media after an entertainment blogger announced that Naak was engaged to his girlfriend Robyn Leigh. After the tweet caught the attention of the former Generations star, he hit back, saying it was fake news. See below:

FAKE NEWS ❌ — ANGA (@NaakMusiQ) January 2, 2022 Last week NaakMusiq also trended but this time it was for news that was true. NaakMusiq and hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest confirmed that they would meet each other in the boxing ring for a celebrity boxing match. “Weird fight between Tsibip and Slik talk last night. Anyway…8 April Sun City! I’m not gonna talk too much, sizobona nge mini enkulu.. #NaakVsCass #NaakOUT,” said NaakMusiq in a tweet.

The tweet caught the attention of Cassper, who hit back. “Lol.... Weird fight? I'm already loving the trash talk from my next punching bag!!!! See you at Sun City!!! Remember, this is Boxing and not Mr Olympia or Muscle Mania!!!! I'd love a challenge this time so make sure you're ready !!! #NaakVsCassper,” he said. NaakMusiq hit back, saying that while he agreed with Cassper, he did not believe he had any skills.