Nadia Owusu wants to inspire us to celebrate love with her collection of festive stories

The festive season is not just a time to party. For some, it’s an opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones after a long year of hustling. Award-winning writer Nadia Owusu is releasing a collection of festive stories to celebrate being reunited with loved ones.

In collaboration with Pandora, Owusu’s stories are inspired by how people react when they see their loved ones after a long time of being separated from them. “Stories have such an incredible power to connect us, build excitement and stir personal memories. These unique stories aim to inspire people around the world to celebrate and appreciate every loved one and moment as we look forward to being together again. “It’s our personal stories that make the festive period truly magical. For me, it’s moments like a bit of friendly competition with my sister to see who can give our niece and nephew the best gift and my uncle going over the top with decorations,” says Owusu.

Owusu imagines festive season as the perfect time to prepare meals and share fond memories. “As we come together to celebrate this season, I’m imagining home kitchens with the energy of busy restaurants. Everyone rushing around. Creative chaos. People bickering over oven temperature and the perfect way to season. “Then we’ll come together around the table with so much food that we’ll be eating for hours. Reminiscing and sharing stories old and new. And maybe that’s exactly what we need. More time to savour the joy,” she says”.