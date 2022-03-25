Naked DJ’s relationship has been labelled ‘toxic’ - should we trust him on ‘Ask a Man’?

Quinton Masina, also known as the Naked DJ, seems to be in a roller coaster romance with semi-professional footballer Kayleigh Schwark. According to an Ellesse interview, Schwark plays for Luso Africa, a team competing in the Sasol women’s league football division.

The self-confessed gym freak also has a background in HR and is a fitness model. Thanks to the new reality show, “Young, Famous & African”, we are getting a closer look at their relationship. From the first few episodes the relationship has been a talking point on social media because of what some call its “toxic” nature.

To be honest I don’t see Naked DJ and. Kayleigh becoming a ‘thing” I see toxicity #YoungFamousAndAfrican pic.twitter.com/V9tNK6wDhR — 𝐌𝐔𝐇𝐄𝐄 ♛ (@muheediva01) March 20, 2022 We get to see the dynamics of the relationship and get to hear about their age difference. Schwark is 28 while Masina is 40. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinton Masina (@naked_dj) Schwark also complains that Naked is not Masina: “Quinton is one of the most unromantic people I have ever seen. He is very awkward when it comes to showing affection.” On another episode, co-star Khanyi Mbau meets Masina and tries to understand why their relationship is so “messy”, but Masina quickly turns the conversation to Mbau’s relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗞𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗸 🇿🇦 (@kayleigh_schwark) It’s no shock that he is quick to give relationship advice – Masina is known for doing just that, daily, on Metro FM’s “Ask A Man segment”. Is his relationship worrying? Only time will tell. What we do know is that he has been married twice and hopes to walk down the aisle again with Schwark.

“I think I am a different breed. Once I’ve healed from a bad situation that doesn’t exist anymore, I have completely healed and I’m ready for the next chapter of my life. It’s only the lessons from the bad situation that exists that I use to manoeuvre in my next relationship. “I would never short-change someone because of my previous mishaps. If Kayleigh wants us to get married I would never stop that because of my past failed marriages. I think I’ve grown up and I know what my mistakes were,” he said, speaking to another publication.