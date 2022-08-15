Named and shamed: ‘Filthy cheater’ exposed in full-page newspaper ad

They say “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned” and Jenny is one hell of a furious woman, and for good reason too. One of the most common reasons for relationship break-ups is cheating.

While it can go both ways, men are often the culprits who seek attention outside of the relationship leaving the woman not only heartbroken but angry and bitter. Cheaters never think that they will get caught but inevitably they do. And when they do it's hell to pay. We’ve seen women taking revenge on their cheating partners in the most vicious ways.

From wrecking their cars to burning their belongings. But this Australian woman found a way to humiliate a “filthy cheater” publicly. The woman, known only as Jenny, bought a full-page advertisement in the Friday edition of Mackay and Whitsunday Life paper in Queensland, costing about R15 000.

The ad read: “Dear Steve, I hope you’re happy with her,” “Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are. From Jenny. “P.S. I bought this ad using your credit card.”

A pub in Adelaide thought it would be oh-so-funny to post, what it thought was a funny response to Jenny’s ad, by placing the following message on its roadside sign: “Dear Jenny, I’m sorry,” the pub’s sign reads. “From all the Steves.”

All the Steves? Are all Steves cheaters? According to the Today Show, Mackay and Whitsunday Life has been inundated with “dozens” of messages since the full-page note went to print on page four. “We do not know who Steve is, but apparently he’s been very bad,” a newspaper representative said.

“We won’t be revealing any details about Jenny.” But, the last part of Jenny’s revenge seems to have been unsuccessful. “We have not charged the credit card in question,” the Mackay and Whitsunday Life representative said.