Natasha Thahane annoyed at men meddling in her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch

The former Skeem Saam star took to Twitter to share her frustrations about the men in her mentions who are poking their noses in her relationship.

Amadoda angaka in my mentions axakwe indaba zam. I miss the days when men used to go to war…

“Amadoda angaka in my mentions axakwe indaba zam (so many in my mentions worried about my business). I miss the days when men used to go to war,” she said.

The granddaughter of Bishop Desmond Tutu became the talk of the town late last month when Twitter detectives discovered who she is dating.

And yes, she’s not just an ordinary Orlando Pirates supporter. Thahane is dating one of the team’s players, Thembinkosi Lorch.

The pair were out on vacation in Mauritius, and that’s how their fans put two-and-two together. They realised that they were both staying in the same resort. Lorch’s reflection was seen on Thahane’s sunglasses in one of the pictures that she posted.