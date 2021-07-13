Natasha Thahane annoyed at men meddling in her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch
South African actress Natasha Thahane is tired of men meddling in her dating business.
The former Skeem Saam star took to Twitter to share her frustrations about the men in her mentions who are poking their noses in her relationship.
“Amadoda angaka in my mentions axakwe indaba zam (so many in my mentions worried about my business). I miss the days when men used to go to war,” she said.
The granddaughter of Bishop Desmond Tutu became the talk of the town late last month when Twitter detectives discovered who she is dating.
And yes, she’s not just an ordinary Orlando Pirates supporter. Thahane is dating one of the team’s players, Thembinkosi Lorch.
The pair were out on vacation in Mauritius, and that’s how their fans put two-and-two together. They realised that they were both staying in the same resort. Lorch’s reflection was seen on Thahane’s sunglasses in one of the pictures that she posted.
Lorch confirmed their relationship when he posted a picture of Thahane on his Instagram page with the caption “beke le beke” (week in, week out).
The couple have been commenting on each other’s photos on Instagram.
In other news, Thahane recently bought herself a house. She shared the news with her 4.3 million followers on Instagram.
She posted: “I’m officially a homeowner. God is faithful. Despite the evolving and unstable seasons that life brings, we are called to trust Him. He is a consistent provider and comforter.
“Thank you all for always supporting me. Makwande na’kuni (may God bless you). Camagu Mam’ Jwarha, Mtika, Mazaleni, Dolo limdaka, Butsolo bentonga, Jotela. Bantw’abahle noba bapheth’ izikhali” (clan names).