Ne-Yo's estranged wife Crystal Smith says she found out about their divorce online

Ne-Yo's estranged wife Crystal Smith found out about their divorce online.

The 'So Sick' star and his spouse decided to go their separate ways earlier this year, but Crystal wasn't talking to Ne-Yo at the time and she claimed she only found out when it made the news.

Speaking on the Tamron Hall show, she said: "We weren’t really talking at that time. I chose to leave the relationship because of issues, and at the time I felt like it was to get back at me or to hurt me, or whatever the case may be. He said that it wasn’t so I took his word for that.

"But it definitely didn’t feel good, it was embarrassing to say the least ... I chose to go to therapy and to start working on my pain and my issues and everything I was dealing with internally. I feel like that was the right step for me to get past it, so whether we were going to be together or not, I had to heal for myself so I could get up and perform for my kids."

Back in February, Ne-Yo confirmed he was divorcing his wife Crystal.