Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay files for divorce amid cheating allegations

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay has filed for divorce. The 36-year-old model has claimed the 42-year-old singer-songwriter “recently fathered a minor” with his “paramour”, and she described their union as “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation”, according to court documents obtained by the “New York Post” newspaper’s Page Six column.

In the papers, which were filed on Monday, Renay – who has children Shaffer, 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 13 months, with the “Miss Independent” singer – listed the pair’s date of separation as July 22. She has requested primary physical custody of her children, as well as joint legal custody. Last weekend, Renay accused Ne-Yo of cheating in a lengthy Instagram post, and insisted it would be “insane” for her to stay with him following “eight years of lies and deception”.

She wrote: “8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.

“I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. (sic)” Ne-Yo later took to Twitter to tell fans he wants to work out his marital “challenges” in private. He tweeted: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors.

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

