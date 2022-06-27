NeNe Leakes ‘dragged’ into legal drama with her boyfriend’s wife

NeNe Leakes thinks she has been “dragged” into legal drama with her boyfriend’s wife. The 54-year-old reality star is dating Nyonisela Sioh but his estranged wife Melamine Tehmeh-Sioh sued her over their alleged affair and although she is seeking $100 000 (about R1.5 million) in damages from her, NeNe has insisted that the lawsuit is “none of her business”.

She said: “I feel like it’s their business and not mine, right? I feel like I was dragged into something that is just not my business. They have their own legal thing that’s going on. I shouldn’t be brought into it, that’s all.” Melamine has claimed that an alleged tryst between Nyonisela and the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star led to the end of her marriage but Nene said she has “no feelings” about the whole thing. She told “Entertainment Tonight”: “So, I really have no feelings about it. I really think that it’s something that (Nyonisela) has to handle himself.”

In May, Melamine claimed that prior to the alleged affair she and her former husband had a “enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship”.

