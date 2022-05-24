Nick Cannon: I'm not built for marriage

Nick Cannon isn't "built" for marriage.

The 41-year-old TV presenter and singer Mariah Carey - who he shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with - were married from 2008 to 2016, and while he admits the former couple's union was one of the "greatest experiences" of his life, Nick insists marriage doesn't play to his strengths. Speaking on the 'It's Tricky with Raquel Harper' podcast about being married to Mariah, he said: "That, to me, was one of the greatest experiences of my life, and for that to have come to an end ... why would I go back, if I couldn't make that work out right?

"Once I gave my all to a scenario going forward, I'd have to be presented with something I'd never seen before, never experience, in order for me to be willing to go back to do something like that.

"Because I did my best in this space, and now there's a new journey in my life that's different. "I'm not going to backtrack and put myself in that position again, because it doesn't get any better than that.

"I love my family, all of my children, and every woman that has given me the blessing of being able to experience that.

"But marriage, and all that goes into that, is so ... it's a lot. "You're literally entering a partnership where two become one. I'm not built for that."

Nick Cannon recently admitted it is "challenging" juggling the needs of his children and their mothers.

As well as his twins with Mariah, the 'Wild 'N Out' star has five-year-old son Golden and 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and nine-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, and is expecting another baby with Bre Tiesi. Nick - whose five-month-old son Zen, with Alyssa Scott, tragically died of brain cancer last December - insisted he is still able to "communicate" with all of his kids every day, despite the complex set up of his personal life and he hopes things continue to run "smoothly" as his brood gets older.

He said: "It's definitely challenging. I give respect and honour to all the mothers because they're wonderful, outstanding people.