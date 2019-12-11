"Jumanji: The Next Level" star Nick Jonas says it's "important" to focus on your priorities in a marriage when both husband and wife have to travel a lot for work.
The 27-year-old star tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in December last year, but the loved up couple have had to cope with time apart recently with the actress working oversea and the musician travelling the world with his brothers on their Happiness Begins tour.
Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight", he said: "It's been almost four and half months on the road, and it's been, you know, interesting.