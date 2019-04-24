The 51-year-old actress has been married to Keith since 2006. Picture: Reuters

Nicole Kidman loves being Keith Urban's "tour wife". The Big Little Lies star says her and her husband are two "peas in a pod" and she absolutely loves following him around the country.

She told the May issue of America's Vanity Fair magazine: "It's extremely simple with what we want from each other and what we want from a relationship. Just peas in a pod in that regard. [I love] being a tour wife. I love that Keith is a guitar player and a singer, but his passion is guitar and writing music. That's what I’m around every day."

The 51-year-old actress has been married to Keith since 2006 and she insists that they don't really have any "secrets" to their strong marriage, and that they just "love hanging out" together.

Asked if she has any other tips, she said: "Not having secrets. We never tell anybody any advice about their relationship or think that we have a secret. We just approach it with humility and hope and just really love hanging out. I mean it's that simple. We love spending time together. We have a lot of fun together and we just choose each other. If there is one person I can hang out with, it's him and the girls and that's it. That's so much enough for me."

Nicole previously revealed her husband likens her to a "tortoise" as she takes it "slow and steady" with her career.

She said: "[Keith] calls me the tortoise from [the book] The Tortoise and the Hare. He goes, 'You do your own thing and eventually people understand you.

That’s your journey, I think. You know you and you know your nature [but] people are starting to know you now.' I’m like, 'I don’t know if I want to be a tortoise!’ but it’s a compliment. It’s taken a really long time, I’m not bounding out of here. But slow and steady, I suppose. And I hope I get to keep going.'"