Nicole Kidman gushes about hubby Keith Urban: ’He knows who I am’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nicole Kidman feels "protected" by Keith Urban. The 53-year-old actress has been married to the music star since 2006, and she's revealed that Keith has helped to fill her with more confidence than ever before. Nicole - who was married to fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001 - explained to Marie Claire magazine: "[Keith] just came along, and protected me. He's loved me, given me confidence, and made me so much more comfortable. He knows who I am and he's opened me up." The loved-up duo met in 2005 at the G'Day LA Gala, and now have kids Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine, together. Nicole previously cited good communication as the key to their relationship.

The award-winning actress - who also has Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, from her relationship with Tom - shared: "We've never texted. That is so not our relationship, which is interesting, right?

"We call. We've done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn't know how to text and it just kind of worked for us, so now we don't."

Meanwhile, Keith has confessed to being "terrible at relationships" before meeting Nicole.

The 52-year-old singer also highlighted good communication as one of the keys to their happiness.

He told Variety: "It took marrying Nic to learn all about that, learn about how to really communicate properly and speak and say things.

"I could write a good love song, but I was terrible at relationships, because I didn’t really know.

"I’m glad that our girls are in a very different environment where we talk about things all the time."