Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev having couples therapy so they can be ’amazing parents’

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are having couples therapy to "be amazing parents".

The 'Total Bellas' star has revealed that her and her fiancé have decided to undergo counselling so they can be the best parents to their three-month-old son Matteo.

Speaking on The Tamron Hall Show, she said: "I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing and then I realised once he left, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him.' And so it was really hard. We’re going to start after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship. Because Artem and I don’t ever want to have a struggle.

"You know, we plan on being married. We hear a lot of stories of where there’s sacrifice in their own relationship because it’s about the kids. Artem and I, from the beginning, want to know: How do we balance this for Matteo and for our relationship?"

Meanwhile, Nikki had previously confessed she felt particularly lonely after Artem headed to Los Angeles for work, leaving her with Matteo in Phoenix, Arizona.