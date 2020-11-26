Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev having couples therapy so they can be ’amazing parents’
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are having couples therapy to "be amazing parents".
The 'Total Bellas' star has revealed that her and her fiancé have decided to undergo counselling so they can be the best parents to their three-month-old son Matteo.
Speaking on The Tamron Hall Show, she said: "I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing and then I realised once he left, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him.' And so it was really hard. We’re going to start after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship. Because Artem and I don’t ever want to have a struggle.
"You know, we plan on being married. We hear a lot of stories of where there’s sacrifice in their own relationship because it’s about the kids. Artem and I, from the beginning, want to know: How do we balance this for Matteo and for our relationship?"
Meanwhile, Nikki had previously confessed she felt particularly lonely after Artem headed to Los Angeles for work, leaving her with Matteo in Phoenix, Arizona.
She explained: "I didn’t realise at week seven, you kind of come out of your baby blues and … go two different paths. You go the path of being healthy or you go down the path of being depressed, and that depression path can be a really dark, deep hole. I was starting to feel invisible … It just started to build up. Being alone with Matteo and just feeling lonely and not loved and invisible ...
"I just told him, like, ‘I need more attention from you,’ and that is something we’ve worked on, and that’s gotten better. Artem and I have great communication, but it’s been lacking, but that’s something that we’ve been so strong about in our relationship [in the past]."