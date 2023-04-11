No mention of Melania as Donald Trump thanks his family for their support in post-arraignment speech

Melania Trump is ‘’not comfortable’’ being involved in her husband Donald Trump's campaigns. After the former president became the first ex-US commander-in-chief to face criminal charges when he was arraigned on April 4 at a Manhattan courthouse on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, it's been claimed that the former first lady has no plans to start getting involved in her spouse's bid to become president again in 2024.

A source told PEOPLE: ‘’Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events. ‘’It is not comfortable for her.’’ According to the source, Melania wishes to be ‘’left alone’’ to lead her own private life.

They added: ‘’Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone." In his first speech following his arraignment, the 76-year-old former 'Apprentice' star didn't mention his 52-year-old wife by name while thanking his family for their support.

He said: ‘’I have a son here who's done a great job, and I have another son here who's done a great job; and Tiffany, and Ivanka. ‘’And Baron will be great someday. He's tall and smart. But I have a great family, and they've done a fantastic job, and we appreciate it very much.’’

It is thought the charges against the current Republican nominee front-runner for the 2024 presidential race are linked to an accusation he passed off as business expenses a $130 000 (about R2.4m) hush money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels, 44, before his victorious 2016 election. Former model Melania is said to be ‘’angry’’ about Trump's alleged affair with Daniels, which is rumoured to have happened just a few months after she gave birth to Barron in 2006.