No more Tinder swindling for Shimon Hayut who is banned from other dating apps

Shimon Hayut has been banned from a series of dating apps. The 31-year-old businessman - who is the focus of a new Netflix series called 'The Tinder Swindler' - has been banned from various dating apps, after he allegedly used Tinder to con a number of women out of millions of dollars.

Hayut - who changed his named to Simon Leviev for the purpose of his scheme - was still on Tinder when the Netflix series premiered earlier this month. But a spokesperson for the app recently said: "In the lead-up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases." And now, a number of other dating apps - including Match.com, OkCupid, Hinge and PlentyOfFish - have also decided to block Hayut from their platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The so-called Tinder Swindler travelled across Europe and tricked various women into loaning him money.

However, Hayut - who previously served time in Finland for defrauding several women - recently promised to discuss his own "side of the story", before he disappeared from social media platforms. He wrote: "I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself." Hayut subsequently asked his followers to "keep an open mind and heart".