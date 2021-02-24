Nonku Williams opens up on her abusive past: ’I was told I’d never amount to anything’

Reality star and businesswoman Nonku Williams has spoken out about being mentally and physically abused - allegedly by her former partner. In an emotional video on Instagram, Williams showed herself singing with a caption “my journey of survival and triumph’’. With a grateful heart for surviving her challenging time, she said: “Please allow me to share my journey. It’s not easy. As I speak I’m actually holding tears because the journey is hard. “I come here looking all glammed up. Most people tell me I’m strong, but you know sometimes I hate that word because I’m not strong. “I cry alone. I kneel down and ask God why I have so much burden.

“I’ve never seen so much love. God knows me. He loves me. I went through a horrible marriage. I was abused mentally, physically and emotionally.

“I was told I’d never amount to anything, but today you’re looking at a woman who’s found herself, who has found her identity. I know who I am and I know what I stand for.”

The reality star is no stranger to making shocking personal revelations in public. On The Real Housewives of Durban she told Ayanda Ncwane that she has a daughter with her late husband and gospel star, Sfiso Ncwane.

“I know of you and you know of me. You know about uNothile my daughter. She is Sfiso’s child. Your late husband’s child. You are aware of that.”

Sfiso Ncwane’s mother, Irene, confirmed to the Daily Sun that her son fathered Williams’s child.

“She and the baby used to visit us here at home. The baby must have been a year or two old. She was still learning to walk at that time. I haven’t seen them since then.”

She then begged for Williams to come with her grandchild to visit.

“I’m therefore begging Nonku to please bring Sfiso’s child home. I miss my granddaughter and I’ve been trying to locate them without any luck,” she said.

