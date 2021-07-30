Notoriously private DJ Zinhle breaks her own rule and reveals how Murdah Bongz won her heart

DJ Zinhle doesn’t let anything slip, especially when it comes to her private life and romantic relationships. The Umlilo hitmaker had fans guessing for months if she and Black Motion’s Bongani “Murdah” Bongz were an item.

And even then, they haven’t really confirmed much as to the status of their relationship. But fans were in for a treat when Zinhle decided earlier this week to let down her guard and do a Q&A session on Instagram. When one fan asked: “How did Bongani show you he likes you?,” she shared an adorable story of how the two instantly connected after he had written a song for her.

Picture: @djzinhle/IG stories “I found a vinyl record from my old collection. On the cover was a letter I wrote to my dad after he died in 2010,” she wrote.

“I don’t even remember writing that letter but I was super emotional when I found it. “Bongani took the record, sampled it and made a song for me.” Another asked “Does age matter in who you date?”

She responded with “No. But I prefer younger men.” Zinhle is 37 years old, while Murdah Bongz is 33. For his 33rd birthday in June, Zinhle sent a cute shout-out to him on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two looking relaxed.