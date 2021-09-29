Now that she’s ’semi-separated’ from Elon Musk, Grimes jokes she’s starting a lesbian space commune

While their breakup made headlines around the world, Canadian singer Grimes appears to be taking things in her stride. Elon Musk and Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, had been dating for close to three years and share a son together, named X Æ A-Xii.

They announced they had ’semi-separated’ over the weekend, much to the surprise of many. Although neither the Tesla billionaire nor the singer cared to elaborate on what that exactly means, Grimes laughed the breakup off and suggested to Page Six: "I'll be colonizing [one of Jupiter's moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune." Musk also told the publication that Grimes is currently living with him and their son.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,“ he added.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room." The former couple were last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month, when Grimes, 33, walked the red carpet alone.

Musk, 50, also attended the event but only joined her inside, the Page Six reported. Last weekend, Musk attended a party thrown by Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan, alone.