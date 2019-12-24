How far would you go to pull off the ultimate prank? Best friends David Dobrik and Jason Nash consider themselves to be pranksters of note, but this is one prank that maybe went a step too far.
According to 7news.com.au, things got a bit out of hand when Nash (46) teased Dobrik that he’d never have an ex-wife because no one would want to marry him in the first place.
Instead of brushing off the comment, Dobrik decided to put his plan in motion, and flew all the way to Boston to propose to his best mate's mother Lorraine. Take note that Lorraine is 74 years old - 52 years Dobrik's senior.
"Lorraine Charlotte Nash, will you marry me?" Dobrik asked while on bended knee.
"Are you out of your mind?" Lorraine asked, shocked.