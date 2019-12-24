Of course it's not a prank! YouTuber, 22, marries his best friend's mom, 74









The pair flew to Las Vegas for a quickie wedding. Picture: YouTube.com How far would you go to pull off the ultimate prank? Best friends David Dobrik and Jason Nash consider themselves to be pranksters of note, but this is one prank that maybe went a step too far. According to 7news.com.au, things got a bit out of hand when Nash (46) teased Dobrik that he’d never have an ex-wife because no one would want to marry him in the first place. Instead of brushing off the comment, Dobrik decided to put his plan in motion, and flew all the way to Boston to propose to his best mate's mother Lorraine. Take note that Lorraine is 74 years old - 52 years Dobrik's senior. "Lorraine Charlotte Nash, will you marry me?" Dobrik asked while on bended knee. "Are you out of your mind?" Lorraine asked, shocked.Lorraine's reply was obvious shock, and she asked "Are you out of your mind?"

But when Dobrik explained he wanted to become Nash's stepfather to teach him a lesson, Lorraine was instantly on board.

Any normal mother would have laughed off the proposal at this point, but not Lorraine.

The pair flew to Las Vegas for a quickie wedding before honeymooning in Hawaii in May this year. The entire exchange was documented on Dobrik's YouTube channel.

Whether the wedding was done for the purposes of going viral or in the name of "love", it's already hit 10 million views. And not surprisingly, the union was short-lived - the couple announced their divorce a month later.

Nonetheless, it just goes to show how far people would go to pull off a prank of such epic proportions in the age of YouTube views and likes.