Zodwa Wabantu is answerable to no one. In fact, she welcomes dating controversy. But last week her fans were left confused when she posted a lengthy Instagram post on why she chose to date younger men.
Wabantu has a penchant for dating what she calls "Ben 10s". Her list includes Ntobeko Linda, who was 24 when they split in June - a month before they were supposed to get married. Her current "Ben 10" is Vusi Buthelezi.
In a video captioned: "Me Explaining Sh*t Ben10", she said "They are young, adventurous, outgoing, ambitious, they have their dreams ahead of them."
At age 34, Zodwa isn't exactly a cougar, and yet fans and detractors continue to question her dating habits, hence the need for her to defend herself.