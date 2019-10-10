Oprah Winfrey doesn't think she and Stedman Graham would still be together if they had got married.
The couple have been together since 1968 and she's thankful her partner has always allowed to "be who [she] needs to be" as she thinks their relationship would have changed if they had made their union official as she'd have felt too restricted.
She said: I used to think about this all the time, that I was working these 17-hour days, and so were my producers, and then I go home and I have my two dogs and I have Stedman, who's letting me be who I need to be in the world.
"He's never demanding anything from me like, 'Where's my breakfast? Where's my dinner?' Never any of that, which I believed would have changed had we married.
"No question about it - we would not stay married, because of what that would have meant to him, and I would have had my own ideas about it. I have not had one regret about that."