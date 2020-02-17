This poor guy was hoping for his happy ending after setting up the perfect Valentine's Day proposal.
He had the ring, the flowers, and family and friends adoringly looking on as he popped the question. The only thing he wasn't counting on was his girlfriend saying "no".
Now a video has gone viral of a guy's proposal going horribly wrong as he goes down on bended knee and his girlfriend looks into his eyes with what appears to be love. Only after giving her the ring, she does the unexpected and throws the ring and flowers back at him, gets up and walks away.
The video appears to have been filmed in Zambia, and went viral on a matter of hours after it was posted on February 14. So far, it's amassed over 21K views.