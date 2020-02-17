Ouch! Girlfriend rejects Valentine's Day proposal in front of family and friends









This poor guy was hoping for his happy ending after setting up the perfect Valentine's Day proposal. Picture: Needpix This poor guy was hoping for his happy ending after setting up the perfect Valentine's Day proposal. He had the ring, the flowers, and family and friends adoringly looking on as he popped the question. The only thing he wasn't counting on was his girlfriend saying "no". Now a video has gone viral of a guy's proposal going horribly wrong as he goes down on bended knee and his girlfriend looks into his eyes with what appears to be love. Only after giving her the ring, she does the unexpected and throws the ring and flowers back at him, gets up and walks away. The video appears to have been filmed in Zambia, and went viral on a matter of hours after it was posted on February 14. So far, it's amassed over 21K views.

At least this jilted lover can take comfort in the fact that his isn't the worst proposal ever. In 2014, Redditers came up with a thread listing the worst marriage proposals.

Epic fail

"A guy I knew (a really stupid guy) got his girlfriend a diamond ring as a birthday present, not intending any larger message. She unwrapped it and said, "Oh, Stupid Guy! Of course I will!"

"He went through with it rather than deal with the awkwardness.

"Didn't last."

The big drop

"A guy wanted to propose to his girlfriend at Disney World. VERY common, usually in front of the castle, usually with staff involved for pictures and stuff, usually Disney will do what they can to make it special.

"But no, this genius, this man of men, decided he had to step it up a notch. Decides to do it on Splash Mountain. At the peak. Right before the drop.

"Aaaand he dropped the ring."

A terrible mistake

"Drunk. At a rock festival.

"With a ring made of two pieces of grass knotted together.

"She said yes and I realised I'd made a terrible mistake."