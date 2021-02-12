Our hot take on putting together a simple last-minute date this Valentine's Day

Celebrating Valentine’s Day during the lockdown necessitates a bit of creativity. If you are spending it apart, you can focus on some self-love. For those couples staying at home, below are a few ideas to help make the day special. Breakfast in bed Wake up early and prepare breakfast for your significant other. Or rather yet, ask your kids to make up breakfast in bed. Just make sure they’re old enough to do so. Plan a future holiday Just because you're staying home this Valentine's Day and for the foreseeable future, doesn’t mean you can't dream of destination getaways. For now, why not plan around future travels.

Play games

Do something fun with your family like playing board games or quiz.

Order in

You’ve worked hard with breakfast in bed, so for dinner, why not get takeaways from your favourite restaurant? And if you have kids, let them pick dinner for a change. In that way, they will feel included, too.

Create an at-home spa

Run a bubble bath for your partner, or yourself, using the best essential oils. Then, light some candles, have the moisturiser ready and treat your loved one to a massage. Again, you can ask your kids to give you a massage. You’ll be surprised by what their little hands can do.

