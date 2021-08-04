’Ours is a once in a lifetime kind of love’: Connie and Shona Ferguson’s love story in pictures

On a day that was supposed to mark the 20th anniversary since they met, Connie Ferguson posted a tribute message to her late husband, Shona Ferguson, also known as “Uncle Sho“. In her tribute, Connie speaks of their love: “Ours is a once in a lifetime kind of love. We joked about how we were going to be in our old age. How we would take turns supporting each other and being strong for each other.”

Theirs was a beautiful love story witnessed by many. The Fergusons became a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Starting their production company, Ferguson Films, in 2010, the power couple produced award-winning TV shows, among them Rockville, The Queen and The Throne. Take a look at these five pictures that share Shona and Connie’s love story.

Wedding: Connie and Shona Ferguson met on July 31, 2001 and were married by the end of the year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHONA FERGUSON (@ferguson_films) Anniversary:

Shona and Connie celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in December. Connie said they were planning the 20th wedding anniversary in November. On their 19th anniversary, Connie shared an image with the caption: “I have no idea what you were saying here, but the fact that 19 years later you still manage to make me laugh is everything I’ve prayed for and more!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Matching outfits days The Fergusons made their relationship work for them. “Be a boss. Date a boss. Build an empire.” ~ Unknown. “Hustle together. Stay together.”