Pamela Anderson, the accidental bride?









Pamela Anderson. (Photo: Twitter/@pamfoundation) London - Perhaps the best you can say is that she is wildly optimistic. Certainly it can’t be denied that actress and model Pamela Anderson is endlessly impulsive when it comes to tying the knot. She married her first husband - rocker Tommy Lee - four days after they first met in 1995. They divorced after a disastrous three-year marriage during which a sex tape was stolen, she contracted Hepatitis C from a shared tattoo needle and he beat her so badly he was imprisoned. Nevertheless, she went on with what you might feel was wilful buoyancy to marry in haste four more times - twice to the same man. One of her two marriages to professional poker player Rick Salomon only lasted for two months. And now the Baywatch bombshell, now 52, has crowned her blink-and-you-miss-it marital record with a 12-day marriage to Hollywood super-producer Jon Peters, 74. It was the fifth marriage for both of them.

They’d married at a friend’s house in Malibu on Monday, January 20. "They love each other very much," her PR said, as Pamela released a sweet, slightly blurry, black and white snap of the happy newlyweds on January 25.

A social media post that day, referring to the first time they met in 1989, ran: "Jon met Pamela at the Playboy Mansion when he saw her sitting at the bar. All he saw were 'teeth and a halo.' "

He is said to have told her: "In 30 years, our age difference won’t mean so much."

When their wedding was announced on January 21, Jon Peters claimed that he was the man who could finally appreciate Pamela Anderson.

He said: "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but for 35 years I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild in a good way."

He added: "Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much."

But hold the honeymoon - by February 1, it was all over with some hinting that actually things went wrong a few days before that.

She’s understood to be back on Vancouver Island, living with her parents. So what on earth went wrong this time?

Insiders suggest that the issues revolve around trust, money and the signing of a pre-nuptial agreement.

Certainly she and Peters are separated by more than 22 years - they are also on different planes in terms of wealth. Thanks to a stellar career as a movie producer and studio head, Jon Peters is worth around £150-million.

He has a 300-acre ranch in Santa Barbara, vast condo in Hollywood, and a taste for the works of Henri Matisse.

Despite her fame, Pamela, meanwhile, has a surprisingly modest fortune and her sole big asset seems to be a £3.5-million house in Malibu which she has been renting out for a couple of years, while she lives in a modest home back in her native Canada.

Her grown-up sons from her marriage to Tommy Lee are both models and actors and live in Los Angeles.

Historically, Pamela has never been a fan of pre-nuptial agreements, which are designed to try to protect the fortune of the wealthier party from a 50/50 division of assets in the case of a split. Despite her questionable taste in other areas, Pamela does tend to go for wealthy men.

She declined to sign a pre-nup when she got engaged to Kid Rock in 2003 (a highly successful rapper turned "swamp rock" musician from Michigan: real name Robert Ritchie and said to be worth about £60-million), which led to them splitting up.

When they eventually married in 2006, they were said to have done so without a pre-nup. They split soon afterwards, with Kid Rock describing Pamela as a "psycho". It’s not known how they divided the spoils of their brief union - if at all - but a year later, Pamela was wildly, impetuously in love again.

She married professional poker player Rick Salomon first in 2007 and again in 2014. Neither marriage lasted more than a year.

Daily Mail