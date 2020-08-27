Pink calls husband Carey Hart the ’bionic man’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pink has dubbed her husband Carey Hart the "bionic man" after he underwent a shoulder operation. The 45-year-old former professional freestyle motocross competitor went under the knife for rotator cuff surgery on Wednesday, and Pink revealed the operation was "successful". She shared a picture of Carey in his hospital bed, and added the caption: "My man baby. I love him so. Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin. #bionicman #rotatorcuff #nurseratchetwillseeyounow (sic)" View this post on Instagram My man baby. I love him so. Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin. #bionicman #rotatorcuff #nurseratchetwillseeyounow A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 26, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT Carey also took to his Instagram to thank his "amazing wife" Pink. He wrote: "Surgery was a success!!! Thanks so much to my amazing wife and nurse, @pink . She is my rock when I'm banged up. Time to get on the mend. (sic)"

Before his op, Carey shared a topless photo of himself with his thumbs up, as he prepared to go under the knife.

He wrote: "It's go time!!!! Thanks for all the well wishes! Ready to get the healing process going. #FixThisShoulder (sic)"

Carey had to undergo a drive-through coronavirus test before he had surgery, and he was then fitted for a sling.

In a series of Instagram posts ahead of the op, he wrote: "And it begins.... drive through Covid test this morning, then off to pre-op. This one is gonna suck, but gonna put my head down and come out stronger on the back side! Rotator cuff repair. Have a great week everyone. @foxmoto

"Pre op done and getting fitted for my gun slinging holster. Good thing nurse @pink is with me to make sure I actually do what the dr says! T minus 40 hours til I get cut. @foxmoto (sic)”