Plot twist: She shared on TikTok that she married her stepdad but here’s the ‘real story’

Be careful about what you say and put out onto the world wide web, especially when it comes to social media platforms. The most innocent Tweet can blow up in minutes, and a TikTok video can go viral without you even thinking it would.

If you’re a TikTok addict, you’ll know exactly what I mean. When TikTok user @christywoo posted the video of herself on her wedding day embracing and kissing her husband with the caption, “Marrying my step dad was the best decision I ever made”, she never expected it would go as viral as it did.

Questions like, “Was I groomed?”, “Did my step dad raise me?” and “Was I a minor when I met him? To which she answered “No”. Of course, this continued, leaving people disturbed that she actually married her step dad. However, now that she’s become TikTok famous because of her scandalous posts, she’s come out with another video, sharing how the “real story” went.

She then continues the video, saying: “I became close to his best friend. We are inseparable. No one thought we would last.” After many snippets of herself and her brother’s best friend, showing how they had children together, she shows the famous wedding image of her kissing her husband with the blurb, “Got married in Vegas so could have a wedding later down the road.” Big reveal, her husband is NOT her step dad but, in fact, her late brother’s best friend.