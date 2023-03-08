Plot twist: She shared on TikTok that she married her stepdad but here’s the ‘real story’

Be careful about what you say and put out onto the world wide web, especially when it comes to social media platforms.
The most innocent Tweet can blow up in minutes, and a TikTok video can go viral without you even thinking it would.
If you’re a TikTok addict, you’ll know exactly what I mean.
When TikTok user @christywoo posted the video of herself on her wedding day embracing and kissing her husband with the caption, “Marrying my step dad was the best decision I ever made”, she never expected it would go as viral as it did.
@christywho_ #vegas #marryyourmomsex #itsworthit #marriage #agegap ♬ It’s Called: Freefall (Sped Up) - Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The video, which has been viewed over 23 million times, left users confused and disturbed.
Soon after posting the viral video, she did a follow-up post answering a few questions.
Questions like, “Was I groomed?”, “Did my step dad raise me?” and “Was I a minor when I met him? To which she answered “No”.
Of course, this continued, leaving people disturbed that she actually married her step dad.
However, now that she’s become TikTok famous because of her scandalous posts, she’s come out with another video, sharing how the “real story” went.
In a video captioned, “Not as interesting as the other story but now you’ll can leave my kids and brother alone”, she shares images of her late brother who she was extremely close to but who passed away in a motorcycle accident.
@christywho_ Not as interesting as the other story but 🖤 now y’all can leave my kids and brother alone 🙄 . #agegap #vegas #marryyourmomsex #itsworthit #brother #rip ♬ Dandelions (slowed + reverb) - Ruth B. & sped up + slowed
She then continues the video, saying: “I became close to his best friend. We are inseparable. No one thought we would last.”
After many snippets of herself and her brother’s best friend, showing how they had children together, she shows the famous wedding image of her kissing her husband with the blurb, “Got married in Vegas so could have a wedding later down the road.”
Big reveal, her husband is NOT her step dad but, in fact, her late brother’s best friend.
Can we just take a moment to let that sink in?
So, she puts out a video saying she married her step dad but, in fact, it was all a lie.
Who “jokes” about things like that on social media and does not expect it to go viral?