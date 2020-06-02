Pride Month: Global brands join drive to celebrate LGBT+ community

In a recent drive, corporates, academia and individuals from across the world have signed up to extend support for inclusion of the LGBT+ community in different spheres. #21DaysAllyChallenge, a unique initiative conceptualised by Pride Circle, a Diversity & Inclusion Consultancy, aims to bring a holistic social change by building a community of passionate allies, across the world. The campaign kicked off on June 1 which marks the beginning of the Global Pride Month. As the world is trying to stabilize in the current circumstances caused by the pandemic, this is an effort to push forward for inclusion. The movement, led across India, is not only joined by individuals, influencers from 28 nations and 70 organisations, but also by academic institutions such as IIMs, IITs, NMIMS, MICA, Tagore International School. WATCH: 9 tips to celebrate Pride Month at home

Under this initiative, allies from across the world will engage in a series of 21 mini-challenges spread over a period of 21 days in the month of June. This is based on science that it takes 21 days to form a new habit.

Commenting on this empowering initiative, Ramkrishna Sinha, co-founder, Pride Circle, said, "In our country where homosexuality legalization is yet to complete two years, this India-born initiative is our leap of faith to create a large-scale, global movement to advocate for equal rights and fair treatment for the LGBT+.

"We believe that allies are some of the most effective and powerful voices for this movement. The contribution of allies in terms of helping create a space of comfort, help bridge the gap in understanding of others with respect to the importance of equality, fairness, acceptance, and mutual respect, can be vast.

"The #21DaysAllyChallenge is an affirmative action in the direction of building an inclusive and just society with the support from the allies."

Echoing the sentiments, Srini Ramaswamy, co-founder, Pride Circle, added, "We are really humbled and excited by the response we have received from several national and international organizations, influencers, schools, colleges, voluntary groups which are committed to championing the cause for the greater good of the LGBT+ community as well as the society.

Pride Circle urges more and more organisations and individuals to come forward and partake in this movement. We are confident that with every new ally we create, we are loosening the shackles of homo/bi/transphobic conditioning our society is conditioned with."

Working towards establishing social equity through affirmative actions since 2017, Pride Circle has taken a significant move through #21DaysAllyChallenge. They have brought together the whole gamut of the stakeholders.

Individuals and influencers from schools, workplaces to global human rights bodies, all are set to demonstrate their allyship and influence a lot more to commemorate self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of the LGBT+ community.

"Allies play a critical role in the broader fight to advance LGBTQ equality and inclusion in key areas of life, including the workplace," said Milagros Chirinos, Associate Director of HRC's Global Workplace Equality Program.

"We are incredibly excited to support Pride Circle's #21DaysAllyChallenge to engage businesses and organizations in promoting allyship during Pride Month and beyond. Milagros Chirinos, Associate Director, Global Workplace Equality Program, Human Rights Campaign Foundation (USA).

"This initiative is a great opportunity for people in India and across the world to come together in support of equality for lesbian, gay, bi and trans people. Visible allies to the LGBT community make a huge difference, whether that's championing LGBT rights in your work, or supporting LGBT family members or friends.

"Now, more than ever, we encourage everyone who believes in LGBT equality to Come Out For Equality and find out more about how they can be an ally," said Pete Mercer, Head, Global Programmes, Stonewall (UK).

IANS