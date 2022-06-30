Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Prince Albert ‘hurt by vicious rumours’ on his marriage to Princess Charlene

Prince Albert admitted his family was ‘obviously hurt by the malicious rumours that were peddled.’ Picture: Reuters

Prince Albert admitted his family was ‘obviously hurt by the malicious rumours that were peddled.’ Picture: Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

It’s been several months since Princess Charlene’s return to Monaco after spending most of 2021 in South Africa due to a serious ear and throat infection.

And yet, the rumour mill continues to churn concerning the inner workings of her marriage to Prince Albert.

Story continues below Advertisement

In an effort to silence their detractors, Prince Albert has finally spoken about how constant speculation about their union has affected him and the mother of his children.

The couple has visited Oslo for the opening of the “Sailing the Sea of Science” exhibition at the Fram Museum, where they reportedly went hard on the PDA (public display of affection).

The visit comes after Albert granted an interview to French Sunday paper “Journal de Dimanche”.

More on this

He said: “The last year was a test for my wife especially, who suffered greatly and lived through difficult times, far from her family. A test also for our children and for myself.”

Prince Albert admitted his family was “obviously hurt by the malicious rumours that were peddled.”

“Today, Charlene is back with us and this is the most beautiful thing which could have happened. She’s better, we can finally spend time together. It is a relief and a joy for all of us,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Just months after returning to the principality, Princess Charlene was struck down with another health woe.

Story continues below Advertisement

In early June, she tested positive for Covid-19, the palace said: “Showing a few symptoms, H S H Princess Charlene of Monaco was diagnosed positive for a Covid-19 screening test. In accordance with the health rules in force, Princess Charlene will observe a period of isolation of several days. Her state of health does not cause any concern.”

She has resumed official duties in recent months.

Related Topics:

FrancePrincess Charlene of MonacoRoyal FamilyMarriageDivorceCovid-19

Share

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams