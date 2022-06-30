Prince Albert ‘hurt by vicious rumours’ on his marriage to Princess Charlene

It’s been several months since Princess Charlene’s return to Monaco after spending most of 2021 in South Africa due to a serious ear and throat infection. And yet, the rumour mill continues to churn concerning the inner workings of her marriage to Prince Albert.

In an effort to silence their detractors, Prince Albert has finally spoken about how constant speculation about their union has affected him and the mother of his children. The couple has visited Oslo for the opening of the “Sailing the Sea of Science” exhibition at the Fram Museum, where they reportedly went hard on the PDA (public display of affection). The visit comes after Albert granted an interview to French Sunday paper “Journal de Dimanche”.

He said: “The last year was a test for my wife especially, who suffered greatly and lived through difficult times, far from her family. A test also for our children and for myself.” Prince Albert admitted his family was “obviously hurt by the malicious rumours that were peddled.” “Today, Charlene is back with us and this is the most beautiful thing which could have happened. She’s better, we can finally spend time together. It is a relief and a joy for all of us,” he said.

Just months after returning to the principality, Princess Charlene was struck down with another health woe.

