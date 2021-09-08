Prince Albert leaves SA for Ireland, says looking forward to having Princess Charlene back home amid divorce speculation

While Princess Charlene is recovering from a short stay in hospital back in South Africa, Prince Albert and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, made a quick stop in Ireland before heading back to Monaco. This appears to be the twins’ first official foreign visit days before they were due to start school.

Jacques and Gabriella joined their father on a trip to Dublin, where they visited the famous Trinity College. In a picture shared by the royal palace, both wearing matching Shamrock face masks, the twins held hands with their father not far behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palais Princier de Monaco (@palaisprincierdemonaco) Princess Charlene had planned to join her family back home in October, but due to her latest medical setback, it remains to be seen. Last week, she was rushed to a KZN hospital after collapsing due to complications from a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May.

A statement issued by Palais Princier said: "On the evening of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after fainting due to complications from a serious ORL infection. "Her Highness is closely monitored by Her medical team, who said that Her condition was not worrying." While speaking exclusively to People magazine, Prince Albert said he was looking forward to Charlene’s return home.

"I'm looking forward to Charlene being back. Looking forward to her being back because she's part of my life, part of our lives, part of life in Monaco. I'm also looking forward to her helping me with the children and with different things as she has in the past, because it's a team effort. When one of the team members isn't there, it's a lot more difficult,“ he added. Speculation has been rife over the last few months that the royal couple are heading for divorce.

Since the former Olympic swimmer has been stuck in SA, the European press have been picking at every morsel they can find. A palace source told Paris Match: “The Princess has, for the time being, in reality, no intention of returning.” Her distance has also been noted by the people of Monaco. “In Monaco, since the departure of Charlene, tongues have loosened,” wrote Stéphane Bearn, a trusted royal commentator in France.