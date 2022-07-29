Prince William’s ‘affair is an open secret in London and among English aristo set’

As soon as the anonymous note dropped on social media, Britain’s Prince William and “pegging” started trending on Twitter. It’s an unusual combination, we know.

The note in question was originally posted on DeuxMoi’s Instagram account. DeuxMoi isn’t exactly known for sharing the facts. On its social media page, it distinctly says “this account does not claim any information published is based in fact”. So anything that appears on its pages should be taken with a grain of salt.

But that didn’t stop gossip mongers from going for the kill. The tipster wrote: “This is so salacious I’m almost too shook to share with you (but will anyway). “This British royal’s extramarital affair is an open secret in London and among the English aristo set, and is the talk of every party and newsdesk.

“At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old-fashioned to engage in. “The wife doesn’t mind her and in fact prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere, as long as things don’t become emotional, which was the case with the last woman.” People soon drew their own conclusions that Prince William was the royal in question. Hashtags such as #PrinceWilliamAffair and #PrinceOf Pegging topped the Twitter charts.

#PrinceOfPegging is my favorite new hashtag. Thanks William. pic.twitter.com/XnQCiyCxxq — Katrina 🕊️🌸🛡️ (@dazzlegal) July 28, 2022 Some also rehashed the prince’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.

