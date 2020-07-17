Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret ceremony

How Princess Beatrice managed to keep news of her nuptials away from the British paparazzi remains a mystery. And yet, she pulled it off right under their noses. According to the Daily Mail, the 31-year-old royal and Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot at Windsor Castle on Friday (July 17) with the queen present. The publication reported that the ceremony took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on the grounds of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home of Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park.

It's not known if her sister Princess Eugenie and brother-in-law Jack Brooksbank were present for the occasion, but Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh were both in attendance.

The couple were due to marry on May 29 but their plans were scuppered due to the coronavirus pandemic and the UK going into lockdown. The pair, who had been dating for 11 months, released an official statement on their engagement, saying: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement."

Under current UK government guidelines, no more than 30 people are allowed for a church wedding, meaning the couple managed to keep things intimate and only invited a select group of people.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told The Telegraph: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."