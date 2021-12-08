Princess Charlene knew exactly what she was getting into with Prince Albert, say friends of the Monaco royal

An enigma of sorts, Princess Charlene has always been painted as the damsel in distress locked away in her ivory tower as the world looks on. Always one to keep the media at arm’s length, it’s seldom that she grants exclusive interviews. And with the amount of misinformation out there, people have drawn their own conclusions.

Now London-based publication Tatler has dedicated their January cover to the 43-year-old royal by going beyond the sensational headlines and speaking to those closest to her. The feature traces her journey from South African Olympian to the halls of the royal Palace of Monaco. Unnamed friends have also come forward and shared their impressions of the young Charlene, branding her an “ambitious” swimmer determined to be the best at her sport, and a force who should not be “underestimated,” the Daily Mail reported.

Another friend rubbished the perception that the princess is “naive” and trapped in an unhappy marriage with Prince Albert. “I don't for one second think she did not know what she was doing when she married him,” they told the publication. Her fellow swimmers gave some insight into her personality, including that she was “goofy,” never lonely, and a good friend to have around. But many admit they were blindsided when the news broke that she and Prince Albert were in a relationship.

A former swimming buddy told Tatler: “Charlene is no Princess Di.”