Princess Charlene shows off dramatic haircut as Prince Albert faces new paternity claim

Princess Charlene of Monaco debuted a striking new haircut this week. The half-shaven undercut was a dramatic departure from her demure bob. But the new look has many questioning its timing as her husband Prince Albert finds himself in the spotlight again. The 62-year-old prince will appear in court in the new year to fight explosive claims he fathered a third love child with a secret girlfriend, the Daily Mail reported. Sources in the Mediterranean principality said Charlene has had a “terrible” year as lawyers for the billionaire couple brace themselves for the court case set to start in Milan in February. This isn’t Prince Albert’s first brush with paternity claims.

The prince, who already supports two illegitimate children, is alleged to have had a relationship with a 34-year-old Brazilian woman which resulted in a daughter on July 4, 2005.

The claim, which his lawyers dismissed as a “hoax”, is particularly painful as he was dating Charlene at the time, having met the former SA Olympic swimmer in 2000, the publication added.

“The latest case covers a time when she was already in love with him,” said a source who works closely with the Monaco Royal household.

According to various reports, Albert received a handwritten letter from the 15-year-old girl in September this year, reading: “I don't understand why I grew up without a father, and now that I have found you, you don't want to see me.”

As a show of support, Princess Charlene posted a series of pictures on Instagram of the couple and their twins, Gabriella and Jacques.