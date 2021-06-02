Princess Diana and Duchess Fergie almost caused riot by gate-crashing Prince Andrew’s stag party dressed as policewomen

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of York Ferguson caused “a bit of a riot” by dressing as policewomen and gate-crashing the Duke of York’s stag party.

The pair and a group of friends apparently decided to sneak into Prince Andrew’s pre-wedding bash at swanky Mayfair nightclub Annabelles, but having not tipped anyone off about their planned antics, were then picked up by the actual police who had no idea what was going on.

Speaking in Channel 5 documentary ‘When Fergie Met the Monarchy’ Royal expert Tom Quinn said the late Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were, "lying on the floor, bottles of champagne being fired in every direction. It was a bit of a riot. Before anyone knew it, the real police arrived and bundled these girls into the back of a police van, at which point Diana apparently pipes up and says, ‘Does anyone have any smoky bacon crisps?’”

But following Diana’s unusual request the police swiftly worked out what was going on.

Tom added: “Suddenly, it dawns on these coppers, who are hauling these girls off to some West End Central police station, that they’ve got the Princess of Wales in the back.”

WATCH: When Fergie Met The Monarchy - British Royal Family Documentary

Sarah Ferguson and the Queen’s second son Prince Andrew were married for 10 years from 1986 to 1996. They have two daughter’s together Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Andrew and Sarah recently became grandparents following the birth of Eugenie’s son August, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

They soon will again too after Beatrice announced she is pregnant with her first child, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who they are expecting in the Autumn.

Eugenie and Jack currently reside at Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which was left vacant when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who’d been given the residence as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth decided to relocate to Los Angeles.

