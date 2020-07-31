Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer confirms daughter’s engagement with touching Twitter post

Earl Charles Spencer has taken to Twitter to congratulate daughter Lady Amelia Spencer and her fiance Greg Mallet on their engagement after dating for nearly 11 years.

Spencer and Mallet got engaged at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch last week.

Mallet broke the engagement news by posting a series of pictures of the loved-up couple on Instagram.

“So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart,” he wrote.

According to reports, the couple had been dating for 11 years after meeting at UCT where they were both studying.