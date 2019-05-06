Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas already has an epic love story lined up for her future children with husband and singer Nick Jonas.



With the annual Met Gala happening on Monday, Priyanka, 36, expressed some nostalgia when she shared a set of photographs of her and Nick, 26, from the 2017 ball on her Instagram, reports people.com.

Priyanka says she will definitely tell her and Nick's future children about their Met Gala love story.

It was in 2017 at the Met Gala that Priyanka and Nick walked a red carpet together for the first time.

"The story I'll definitely tell our future kids… How I 'Met' your father," she wrote, adding several red heart emojis.