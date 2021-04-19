Queen Elizabeth 'kept precious photo with her’ during Prince Philip's funeral

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Queen Elizabeth kept a treasured photo of Prince Philip in her handbag during his funeral on Saturday. The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest during an intimate ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and a royal insider has revealed that the Queen kept some precious mementoes from their life together inside her handbag. In particular, the insider told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that she carried a photograph of the two of them together in Malta, where they lived between 1949 and 1951. At the time, the Duke - who died at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 - was stationed in Malta as a naval officer with HMS Magpie.

The Queen has particularly fond memories of living in Malta, previously saying she relished the opportunity to enjoy a "normal" way of life.

During the service at St George's Chapel, the Dean of Windsor paid a glowing tribute to Prince Philip.

He said: "We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.

"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity. We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also gave a blessing during the service.

He said: "O Lord God, when thou givest to thy servants to endeavour any great matter, grant us also to know that it is not the beginning, but the continuing of the same unto the end, until it be thoroughly finished, which yieldeth the true glory; through him, who for the finishing of thy work laid down his life, our Redeemer, Jesus Christ. Amen."

Related Video: