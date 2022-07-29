Quit playing games with our hearts! Are Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez back together?

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez have sparked speculation they are back together. The 'Aquaman' star was spotted riding his Harley Davidson with the 'Baby Driver' star on the back in Malibu, California, this week, just over a month after they were reported to have gone their separate ways.

According to pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, the 32-year-old actress had her arms wrapped around the 42-year-old actor as he took her out for a spin. In June, it was reported Momoa and Gonzalez had split after dating since being introduced in February. An insider said at the time: "They love each other very much, having dated quietly for some time before it became public.

"They are in different life stages." The source added the pair had been hoping "they might work it out". Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet, 54, split in January after 16 years together.

The pair were married for five years and have two children, daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Gonzalez has previously been romantically linked to the likes of 'Hunger Games' star Liam Hemsworth, 'Safe Haven' actor Josh Duhamel, and singer Maluma, and she previously dated 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' star D.J. Cotrona.

Former 'Game of Thrones' star Momoa also has history with motorbikes, after he was said to be involved in a collision with one in California last weekend. Momoa is said to be "doing okay" and escaped without injury after the crash near Calabasas, when his car reportedly collided with a motorcyclist.

