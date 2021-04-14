Rachel and Siya Kolisi already miss each other as they come to grips with being provinces apart

Time, distance, missed calls, and buffering videos, can you imagine how it would be if you find yourself separated from the one you love? Siya Kolisi recently posted a picture on his Instagram. As soon as he posted the picture, his wife Rachel responded with "gonna miss you" and he said, "miss u already". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) Last month, when Kolisi was announced as the Cell C Sharks' latest signing, Rachel let her Instagram followers know that the family won't be moving with him for the time being. Last week, the couple spent quality time in Durban before “MaReyichi”, as Siya affectionately calls her, had to go back to Cape Town with the kids. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi) For us, it's how the two never fails to publicly show love to each other, even though they had been private before.

Regardless of how much you love each other, there's probably a part of you that wonders how or if your relationship will survive the long distance between you.

Long-distance relationships can work; according to various experts. Here are some tips courtesy of mbgrelationships:

Establish expectations

Different people will have different expectations about the frequency of texting, phone calls, and communication, so it's good to have a direct conversation about what type of communication cadence feels good for both of you.

Schedule time together

Make sure you're putting regular time on the calendar to check in with each other.

"Whether it’s a multi-hour phone call, watching a movie together, or a night of following along with a funny crafting video on YouTube," says sex and relationship coach Jordan Gray.

Prioritize connecting, not just talking

"Remember to share and consult with each other, console each other, and keep the conversation going on in-depth," couples counsellor, Jessa Zimmerman said.

Prioritise your sex life

Whether you schedule video chat sex dates or send your partner weekly nudes, Gray said.

Be open about uncertainties

You should be able to openly talk about insecurities you have about the relationship, feelings of jealousy that might come up, and any other tensions between you.

One thing is certain, we are going to miss the hilariously cute dance videos from our favourite couple.