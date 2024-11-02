Rachel Kolisi: ‘Fully committed to my healing journey’

A week after South Africa was rocked by the news of Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s breakup, Rachel posted a message media saying she overwhelmed by the kindness and love she has received.
The couple announced their split on October 22, 2024.
Despite their breakup, Siya and Rachel remain committed to co-parenting and maintaining a respectful public relationship.
Today Rachel announced on Facebook: “This is so hard. I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love and I’m so grateful. Fully committed to my healing journey. Peace is my portion.”
Fans reacted with messages of support
Alison Jade de Chazal: ”No one knows what goes on behind closed door. They are not walking in your shoes. Hold you head up high - you are a strong kind and beautiful women who walks with grace. May the journey ahead give you peace and contentment. I have been in your position so I speak from experience. There is life after divorce. May God Bless you always”.
Chrisell Du Plooy: “Rachel, your strength and grace shine so brightly, even through the challenges. I’m here cheering you on as you walk this path to peace and healing. You’ve got this, and you’re surrounded by so much love and support every step of the way. Sending you all the strength and comfort you need.”
Nicky Nobuhle Prudnikova: “Praying for you may God heal your heart and give you the peace that you need
Your happiness comes first sisi ❤️ it's not easy but you will make it this too shall pass keep your head up”.
Lorraine Cowie le Roux: “Thinking of you all and praying for you. You have been one amazing woman and an extremely supportive wife. Changed so many peoples lives and God knows. Ÿou are special and don't ever forget that. Keep up doing what God has called you to do. He is the vindicator. We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us. God bless and look after your precious little family. Will keep praying”.
IOL Lifestyle