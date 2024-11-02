Rachel Kolisi: ‘Fully committed to my healing journey’

A week after South Africa was rocked by the news of Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s breakup, Rachel posted a message media saying she overwhelmed by the kindness and love she has received. The couple announced their split on October 22, 2024.

Despite their breakup, Siya and Rachel remain committed to co-parenting and maintaining a respectful public relationship. Today Rachel announced on Facebook: “This is so hard. I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love and I’m so grateful. Fully committed to my healing journey. Peace is my portion.” Fans reacted with messages of support Alison Jade de Chazal: ”No one knows what goes on behind closed door. They are not walking in your shoes. Hold you head up high - you are a strong kind and beautiful women who walks with grace. May the journey ahead give you peace and contentment. I have been in your position so I speak from experience. There is life after divorce. May God Bless you always”.

Chrisell Du Plooy: “Rachel, your strength and grace shine so brightly, even through the challenges. I’m here cheering you on as you walk this path to peace and healing. You’ve got this, and you’re surrounded by so much love and support every step of the way. Sending you all the strength and comfort you need.” Nicky Nobuhle Prudnikova: “Praying for you may God heal your heart and give you the peace that you need Your happiness comes first sisi ❤️ it's not easy but you will make it this too shall pass keep your head up”.