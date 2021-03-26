Rachel Kolisi gushes about hubby Siya: ’I wish you all had the opportunity to know him personally’

One of the things we love about Rachel and Siya Kolisi is that they relish their public displays of affection. About a week ago, the Springbok rugby captain paid tribute to his wife with a touching Instagram post, and now Rachel has returned the favour with any equally romantic post. The mom of two posted a picture of the two holding hands with the caption: “I wish you all had the opportunity to know him personally. What a heart. What a man.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi) And we couldn’t agree more. Even TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones commented on the pic: “You guys are my fave.”

Another Instagram user said: “It truly takes a South African rugby captain to manage Rachel's mood swings!,” prompting Rachel to respond with a witty clap back: “😂😂 the logic here got me.”

But Pele Mkhari put things perfectly into perspective when she replied: “We know him through you.”

In previous years, the couple preferred to lead a private life, and have often been the subject of online bullying and ridicule.

Now that they’re more outspoken on social media about their relationship and family, public opinion has warmed towards them.

The flanker recently made the move to the Sharks team after spending 11 years with The Stormers. While acclimatising to his new Durban home, the couple decided that the rest of the family would join him at a later date.

But Kolisi has made the most of his free time off the field by joining Rachel and the kids back in Cape Town the past week.