Rachel Kolisi on Siya’s close call during All Blacks game: ’I don’t ever wish moments like this on anyone’

It’s that nerve-wrecking moment when the world seems to stop, and your heart is beating loud in your chest when you watch the person you love go down, and there’s not a thing you can do about it but hope and pray. For Rachel Kolisi, it’s an all-too-familiar feeling while watching husband Siya Kolisi take a tackle to the ground, with her worst fears almost coming to life on Saturday.

The match ended with Kolisi leading South Africa to a 31-29 win over the All Blacks, but there was that gut-wrenching moment when he was forced off the field by a heavy knock. Taking to Instagram, Rachel shared how she was feeling the moment he went down. “I don’t ever wish moments like this on anyone. When you see them go down like that, It’s so hard to put into words what it feels like, but scary and helpless are probably a good place start. Specially when your kids are very aware of what’s going on too,” she wrote.

"I've sat next to many others that have experienced those same moments. Some were fine, some had lengthy injuries, and others never played the game again.

“I think we often forget these men and women put their bodies on the line for this game, and things can change in a moment. “I celebrate and thank Jesus every time Siya walks off the field safely, today a little more,” she concluded. Thankfully, things turned out fine for the Bok captain, and the good news is that the team is heading home in the coming week.