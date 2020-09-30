Rachel Kolisi on why her marriage will survive Siya's post-rugby days

Lockdown has put an immense amount of pressure on our personal relationships. For some, the strain of being in constant contact with our partners has led to separation and divorce. According to the latest stats, there has been a 20% increase in divorce applications since level 4. It’s a global trend with China leading the pack. But there has been a silver lining to lockdown for other couples; strengthening their bonds and deepening their appreciation for each other. For Rachel Kolisi, lockdown has been a gift. While chatting to Cape Talk’s Pippa Hudson, the wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi explained what she and her family have been doing these past few months. And it appears her marriage is thriving, having Siya at home. When asked if she’s discovered any annoying habits her hubby has since he’s been taking a break from the rugby field, Rachel answered with an honest “don’t get it twisted”.

“There are days I would ask him ’when are you going back to work?' because this is a struggle,” said the mom of four.

Rachel added that Siya returning to rugby this week at such short notice didn’t give them much time to prepare.

“I realised all of a sudden that I’m going to miss him so much because he has been an absolute champion in this lockdown, and there have been some days for my sanity that have been touch and go, and he’s just held the whole crew together," she said.

“I’ve just been so grateful and able to do so much incredible work. I’m so glad to know that our marriage will survive, post-rugby as well," she laughed.

“It was a great test, so ya, it was tough going from a life of not having him around to then having him, and now having to get back into the swing of things again of not having him around. So it is a struggle, but it’s only for a certain amount of time and it’s for a good cause," added the Kolisi Foundation co-founder.

Rachel said going into their marriage, the couple were under no illusions and discussed at length a future after Siya hangs up his rugby boots.

During the 15-minute interview, Rachel spoke about her fitness and empowerment programme, Rise, and forming the Kolisi Foundation with the support of other organisations during lockdown.