Rachel Kolisi pens touching tribute to hubby Siya on 5-year wedding anniversary: ’Thank you for being a home’

After five years of marriage, Rachel Kolisi still looks at Siya Kolisi as the same day she knew he was The One. The happy couple celebrated their fifth anniversary on Friday, and it seems they are still very much in love.

Taking to Instagram, the mom of two penned a touching message to her hunk of love with a collage of pictures from their wedding day. But it’s the sincerity of her message to him that gets us all teary-eyed with happiness. “5 years later, to the day. And I still look at him that way.

“Thank you for being a home @siya_kolisi_the_bear ❤️ “I love you,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi) In a series of Insta Stories, Rachel shared some throwback pictures of the couple during their early days together, and even revealed that she had friend-zoned Siya for a long time before they started dating. In fact, the two had been best friends before taking things to a romantic level.

The Springbok captain returned the favour by posting a video of memories of their family, and writing: “Happy 5 years Mariri , thank for all the memories! Love you ❤️ @rachel_kolisi” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear)

The couple have a lot to celebrate after the Springboks clinched a series win over the British and Irish Lions last weekend. Rachel and the rest of the family will be making the big move to Durban soon while Siya goes back to all things rugby. The Boks arrived in Gqeberha on Sunday in preparation for the Rugby Championship.