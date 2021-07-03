Raven-Symoné lost weight for a long life with her wife

Raven-Symoné lost weight because she wants to be “in the best health possible” for a long life with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. The “Raven’s Home” star revealed in May she had shed an impressive 28 lbs., and has now revealed she was encouraged to pick up healthy eating habits by her wife – whom she married in June last year – because she wants to make sure she doesn’t end up “in an early grave” because of her weight.

She told E! News: "This was because we want to have a life together. She doesn't want to take me to an early grave and I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible.” Raven, 35, shared her incredible weight loss news in a video posted on Instagram just over a month ago. While on a car journey with Miranda, she told fans: "Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin.

“You see that chin? If you all watch 'Raven’s Home' literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey. “Just so you guys know, I am 28-pounds down. I lost a s*** ton of weight."

Her spouse told her: “You’re incredible honey. You’re doing so good." And the star added: “Right now I’m doing a 48-hour fast, so we’re on that journey right now." Meanwhile, the couple recently revealed they are thinking about starting a family together.