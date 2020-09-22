Real love is getting your wife’s name tattooed on your butt?

Hilary Duff’s husband has had her name tattooed on his butt. Matthew Koma took to Instagram on Monday to show off his new ink, which is simply the word “Hilary” written in cursive font across his bottom. He wrote alongside the amusing snap: “Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway (sic)” One fan pointed out that tattoo is in Duff’s handwriting, saying it’s how the ‘Younger’ star signs her name in autographs. View this post on Instagram Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Sep 21, 2020 at 9:47am PDT Duff herself commented on the post, joking that her husband is stuck with her now that he has her name permanently on his behind.

She wrote: “Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy (sic)”

The 32-year-old actress recently said she feels "really grateful" for her spouse amid the coronavirus pandemic, because their new family routine gives her a chance to sleep in in the morning.

Speaking about her beau, Duff – who has Luca, 8, with Mike Comrie and Banks, 23 months, with Matthew – said: "We are doing great, and he's the best. He is so sweet. So, he has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He's been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone.

"But I'm home all day. So we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me. Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household. So, I'm really grateful he's super involved. It's been great.”

Duff admitted "some days are better than others" when it comes to staying at home, but acknowledged that she couldn't complain because her family has everything they need.

She added: "I obviously want things to go back to normal, but I'm not going to fight it. It's actually become the norm – 'here's what we are doing,' you know, 'we're still in this' – and it's not as much of a panic like, 'I can't do it anymore.' Like, we're in this for a while, and I think some days are better than others. It's hard to complain because we have a pool and a backyard ... and we have everything we need. We have food. But everyone's life has changed, so it's definitely still challenging at times."