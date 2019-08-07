Now aged 102 and 100, Mr and Mrs Bare have spent every night since under the same roof. Picture: Daily Mail screenshot

London - Joan and Jack Bare had been married for only a matter of weeks in 1939 when they were torn apart by the outbreak of war. Engineer Mr Bare was posted to Portsmouth, leaving his new wife dreading tragic news as German air raids targeted the port.

Although he returned from service in one piece, the couple swore they would never be separated again.

Now aged 102 and 100, Mr and Mrs Bare have spent every night since under the same roof – and have just celebrated their 80th anniversary, meaning they could be Britain’s longest married couple.

Such is their devotion that when they were recently told they would have to go into a care home after suffering falls, they agreed only on condition they were given a shared apartment.

The great grandparents, originally from Kendal in Cumbria, say the secret of their marriage is to work through their differences.

Mrs Bare said: "My advice is to talk about things and don’t go to sleep angry."

Mr Bare added: "We are very lucky to have found each other."

The couple’s only daughter Gill Skelton, 75 – who has been married for 52 years – said: "Mum and dad never spent a single night apart after the war.

"Mum was very worried when dad got sent to Portsmouth that I don’t think they ever wanted to be apart after that."

