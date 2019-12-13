It was a question that caught her off guard. Just hours after announcing their engagement in 1981, the late Princess Diana was asked by a reporter "are you in love?"
Now shocking information has come to light on how Diana admitted she only met Prince Charles 13 times before they wed. According to The Express, Diana revealed during an interview with her voice coach during the 1990s that she was left "traumatised" after the interview announcing their engagement.
“I thought, what a thick question," she said.
“So I said, ‘Yes, of course, we are,’ and Charles turned round and said, ‘Whatever love means.’
“And that threw me completely.