Theirs was a fairy tale wedding watched by millions around the world. But days before their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dealing with their own emotional pain. According to The Express, the couple, along with Prince William, were upset after Meghan's father refused to make the trip to the UK to walk her down the aisle.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly in "floods of tears" at their wedding rehearsal. Prince William was also "upset" on behalf of his brother and new sister-in-law, too, just two days before they tied the knot, the British newspaper reported.

The Sun further reported that on the day of the royal wedding in May last year, both Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were "sobbing" and "inflows of tears" over the Duchess’s father’s decision not to attend his daughter’s nuptials.

After announcing their engagement, Thomas Markle became embroiled in a series of staged paparazzi photos in the US. After requests from the Meghan and the palace for the media to leave her father alone, he decided to pull out of the wedding due to health concerns.